Wednesday’s results

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UMW 5, Washington & Lee 4: Amanda Hagino and Hana Kimmey paired to win a doubles match, then parted to win singles matches over their W&L opponents. Abby Moghtader and Rebecca Stapleman won their doubles match and the 33rd-ranked Eagles prevailed over the 22nd-ranked Generals.

The match concludes the Eagles’ regular season. UMW (8–9) moves on the C2C Tournament in Newport News, beginning April 29.

MEN’S TENNIS

UMW 9, Shenandoah 0: The Eagles got doubles victories from Andrew Cooper, Foster Evans, Brock Ladehof, Ryan Meyer. Rishi Charan Shankar and Andrew Watson and then singles wins from Cooper, Shankar and Hart to complete the sweep of the Hornets.

The Eagles (8–7) host Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

UMW 2-1, Southern Virginia 4-6: Erica Shoop doubled and singled twice in a twinbill against the host Knights, but the Eagles could muster little more in offense as Southern Virginia swept the doubleheader.

The Eagles (18–15) travel to Newport News on Friday to play a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader with Christopher Newport.

First game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

UMW 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 6 2

S. Virginia 0 0 1 0 3 0 x 4 5 3

CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda. ARIANNA PRYMAK, Chloe Persinger (5) and Krailyn Guymon.

Second game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

UMW 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1

S. Virginia 1 0 1 3 0 1 x 6 7 0

SAMANTHA STUART, Brooklyne James and Erica Shoop. KRYSTAL KEMP and Mattison Christensen.