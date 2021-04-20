 Skip to main content
UMW: McComber's gem carries Eagles over Knights in baseball
UMW: McComber's gem carries Eagles over Knights in baseball

Brendan McComber struck out eight in going the distance to lead the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 9-1 victory over Southern Virginia at Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

McComber (2–1) scattered six hits and four walks in keeping the Knights in check on the afternoon.

Nick Ciuffreda doubled and drove in four runs while David Lambertson tripled and drove in three for the Eagles (4–12, 3–7), who travel to Randolph–Macon College on Thursday for a twinbill rescheduled from April 1.

So. Virginia 000 010 000 ­— 1 6 1

UMW 000 202 05X ­—9 8 0

WILL PARKER, Parx Bartholomew (6), Zach Zalar (6), Josh Vander Linden (8), Colby Hoffman (8) and Cole Campanile. BRENDAN McCOMBER and Owen Reilly. 

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

The 23rd-ranked Eagles learned the hard way why Salisbury is 12–0 and ranked third in the nation, losing 17–2 in Maryland. Kayla Sarazin and Kate Sovero had the lone goals for UMW.

The Eagles (5–5, 3–3) travel to St. Mary's College for another Coast 2 Coast Conference game on Thursday.

