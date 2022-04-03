UMW: Mrowka, Hudson help Eagles earn split of twinbill with Lynchburg

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Maggie Mrowka homered, tripled, drove in three baserunners and scored a pair of runs to help the University of Mary Washington softball team salvage a doubleheader split by defeating host Lynchburg 7–5 in the nightcap Sunday. The Eagles dropped the opener to the Hornets, 4–2.

Nya Lloyd doubled and totaled three hits while Morgan Gilbert, Bridget Laychak and Brigid Ward each recorded a pair of singles. Eagles starter Taylor Hudson (4–6) struck out seven in earning the complete-game win.

In the opener, the Hornets chipped away at UMW ace Caitlyn Burch (11–6), who surrendered only two earned runs and struck out seven. Caroline Bird’s two-run home run provided the Eagles their lone runs.

The Eagles (17–16) travel to Stevenson University for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST GAME

R H E

UMW 000 002 0 — 2 6 1

Lyncbhurg 100 030 X — 4 6 0

CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda. KAILEY DORCSIS, Emily Charlton (7) and Carly Hudnall.

SECOND GAME

R H E

UMW 001 222 0 — 7 13 1

Lynchburg 122 000 0 — 5 7 3

TAYLOR HUDSON and Emma Schieda. Bre Carter, ANGELA SPERANDEO (5), Emily Charlton (6) and Caroline Joy.