UMW: NCAA D-III men's soccer: Persistent UMW cashes in late against Marymount, reaches second round

The NCAA men’s soccer tournament returned to Fredericksburg on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the University of Mary Washington and Marymount University gave an impactful opening match, keeping all fans on the edge of their seats.

“We knew this was going to be a battle,” UMW head coach Jason Kilby said.

The Eagles are no stranger to the NCAA Division-III tournament and being a first-round host. They are used to the pressure that comes with it and it showed in the 1–0 victory over the Saints.

“We always prepare to come out mentally strong. Control the things that we can control,” said Kilby. “That’s our work rate, our attitude, our focus.”

For the very start of the match, the Eagles dominated the match in possession and shots, but the Saints fought and were able to get a few chances on the goal as well.

Mary Washington returned to the locker room at halftime with 13 shots on goal against three shots by Marymount.

With 0–0 at half, both teams came out of the locker room looking to draw first blood on the scoreboard.

However, in the 69th minute, Samuel Fritton–Amorose was able to put one in the back of the net just past the reach of Saints goalkeeper Byron Bangs. Julian Schugge was credited with the assist.

“My coaches are always telling me to take him (the player) on,” he said. “I just went at him, hit, cut it back and then I just hit it and it went into the bottom corner. I was in shock.”

Today’s dramatic goal is Fritton–Amorose first collegiate goal of his career and the Colonial Forge Alum continues to make his presence known in the area.

“It’s a special feeling,” he said. “I feel like in college it just feels so much more, especially in the NCAA tournament, pushing your team forward.”

Only last year, Fritton–Amorose was named All-Area player of the year and earned first-team all-state, all-region, and all-Commonwealth District accolades.

This was not the first time the Eagles and Saints met this season, as the two teams played against each other in a preseason match at City Stadium and the Saints played at the Battleground Athletic Complex against N.C. Wesleyan.

“It helps when you have that confidence of knowing something about them,” MU head coach Nathan Kalin said. “We know we can play with them but we respect them, they’re a good team.”

The Eagles now look ahead as they moved on to the second-round match, will be played Sunday.

“Right away we are taking care of our bodies, first and foremost with nutrition, immediately.” said Coach Kilby. “Recovery is the most important in the next 24 hours.”

UMW will take on Ohio Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.