UMW Philharmonic 50th anniversary season finale celebrates 'orchestral community'

The University of Mary Washington Philharmonic Orchestra hit its 50th anniversary milestone a while back, but COVID-19 prevented an honest-to-goodness performance season. So, the orchestra is wrapping up this year, its 50th “live” season, with a commissioned piece.

Brian Balmages’ “Through Waterless Places” will premiere at Saturday’s concert at Dodd Auditorium in George Washington Hall.

In an overview accompanying his work, the composer wrote that the orchestra maintains a “vibrant” relationship to the Fredericksburg area.

“This sense of ‘orchestral community’ became the central inspiration for the commissioned work,” Balmages wrote. “Waterless places are mentioned in scripture, referring specifically to unclean spirits that pass through these places in search of rest but do not find it. So why the connection to the UMW Philharmonic? Because the orchestra represents a place of rest—peace and community—in a world of unrest. In essence, with all the noise of the world in which people seem to be at each other’s throats constantly, this music celebrates an orchestra that found a way to come together and remain together 50 years later.”

UMW Philharmonic Orchestra Director Glenn Quader, who has been with the organization for about two years, agreed with Balmages.

“That’s pretty apparent when you start to work with the group. There are a lot of people who have been there for some time, so I would say that it’s a group that’s just kind of created its own tradition over the years. It’s been a great outlet for not only the college students, but a lot of the community members that play,” Quader said of the volunteer musicians, ranging from high schoolers to octogenarians, who play in the community orchestra.

Aside from Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” the UMW Philharmonic will offer an American-themed concert with excerpts from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo” and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Balmages’ work fits with the theme, and though it is a new piece that has never been heard, people will feel comfortable listening, Quader said.

“The main bulk of the piece is a very fast section that has a lot of activity. It’s a little tricky in terms of the fact that it takes the themes of the music and juxtaposes them in a certain way that is more of a modern style. The ending is a big giant, easy-on-the-ears fanfare,” he said. “I think the piece also has a lot of dramatic elements in that sometimes it’s like you’re listening to a cinema soundtrack. I think it’s made to be appealing to people that who are not hardcore music people. It’s a very accessible piece.”

While the pandemic limited rehearsals and truncated performances through the lockdowns, this year’s philharmonic season came back strong, with albeit limited-occupancy concerts in October, December and February, said UMW Music Department Chair Brooks Kuykendall.

“It has gone very, very well. For so many ensembles the last two years have been somewhere between impossible and difficult,” Kuykendall said. “This year, it’s much more normal.”

The pandemic taught everyone lessons that can carry over into upcoming seasons, Quader said.

“We learned a lot about having our media platforms like Facebook that we managed in such a way that our concerts would be visible,” he said. “I think we stayed in touch with our current audience and because of that platform, I do believe that we reached a new set of audience members, because everybody was in that platform for a year and a half.”

Reaching new audiences will mean that the orchestra will have to adjust to its listeners and Balmages’ piece is a step in the right direction.

“We have to try and program pieces that are going to connect with today’s audiences and today’s generation—newer pieces, premieres, commissions, and things like that, it helps to stay in step with the continued evolution of composition in music,” Quader said. “I think the piece does that. The devices he uses with that composition and keeping it where the average listener can listen to and not be thrown off guard.”

Other changes are coming to the orchestra in upcoming seasons. For one, Quader is looking to recruit more students to the orchestra.

“The UMW Philharmonic is in kind of a reboot of the orchestra right now, and aside from our community members, the thing that we’re really, really committed to achieving is making this orchestra heavily student populated,” Quader said. “We know they’re out there. There’s a percentage of kids that went to high school, played in an orchestra, played in a band, whatever, and maybe went into political science as a major, and their instrument is just collecting dust, and they were probably from a pretty competitive program if they were from this region.”

A change instituted this year that will continue into upcoming seasons is free admission, Kuykendall said.

“We are making these concerts free because we want to be able to open the door as widely as possible so anybody can make it, and so there’s not a barrier between us and our community,” he said.