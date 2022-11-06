 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW ROUNDUP

UMW roundup: Eagles defeat Captains in sudden-death shootout, win C2C title

Men’s soccer: The University of Mary Washington pulled out the victory over Christopher Newport University in a sudden-death shootout to claim the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship Sunday. After the game ended regulation and extra time tied at 1 apiece, the Eagles prevailed in penalty kicks, 6–5.

In Round 8 of the shootout, UMW’s Abel Luwis converted his shot and Eagles goaltender Griffin Hemmindinger made the save to secure the victory.

Both the Eagles and the Captains took 11 shots on goal. Christopher Newport had the edge in corner kicks (6–2). Hemmendinger made six saves during field play.

The victory marks the Eagles 12th conference championship in school history. UMW (10–4–3) earns an automatic bid to the NCAA D–-III championship; pairings will be announced Monday.

Women’s soccer: The Eagles fell in the C2C tournament championship in Newport News, dropping a 1–0 decision to third-ranked Christopher Newport.

The Eagles outshot the Captains (13–12) while the Captains led in corner kicks (3–0). Eagles netminder r Ally Holden made eight save in goal.

The Eagles (12–5–4) now must wait to see if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

—From staff reports

