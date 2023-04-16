Sunday's results

BASEBALL

Salisbury 12, UMW 10: Trailing 11–5 in the seventh, the Eagles mounted a furious comeback against the host Sea Gulls but came up short in a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference game in Maryland.

Jonathan Sedmark drove in four runs with a home run, a double and two singles; Ty Lowe went deep for two runs; and Jacob Christenbury knocked in two baserunners. Eagles starter Jackson Myers (5–7) struck out three but allowed a three-run fourth inning that put the Sea Gulls in control.

The Eagles (24–10) face Marymount (Va.) on Monday at Capital One Park in Tyson's Corner.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UMW 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 2 3 10 10 2 Salisbury 1 0 1 3 0 2 4 1 x 12 14 0

JACKSON MYERS, Jackson Beale (6), Ty Lowe (6), Brendan McComber (8) and Andrew Gerhart. JIMMY ADKINS, Brock Hilligoss (8), Robbie Hollenbeck (9), Brandon Epstein (9) and Jacob Ference.

Saturday's results

TRACK AND FIELD

Dennis Craddick Coaches Classic: Rajai Walton place second in the men's long jump with a leap of 6.90 meters at the Lynchburg meet, which included track athletes from over 20 mid-Atlantic schools. Jacinto Jones II was second in the men's 100 (10.91).

The Eagles men's and women's teams will next compete in the Johns Hopkins/Loyola Invitational in Baltimore on April on Saturday.

MEN'S TENNIS

Swarthmore 7, UMW 2: Brock Ladehoff was the lone highlight of the day for the Eagles, teaming with Peter Leese for a doubles victory, then triumphing in his singles match. UMW (7–7) next host Shenandoah University on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Johns Hopkins 7, UMW 2: Amanda Hagino and Riley Smith posted singles victories for the Eagles at the Hegmann Family Courts. The Eagles (7–9) host Washington & Lee on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Game suspended: A lightning delay halted play between the Eagles and the Cougars of Kaen University in Newark, N.J., with the score tied 11–11. The game will be resumed on April 30 at UMW.