Saturday’s result

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Salisbury 14, UMW 4: The Sea Gulls outshot the Eagles 32–6 and took swift control of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference match in Maryland.

Katie Blair, Molly Daw, Kayla Sarazin and Erin Steinberg provided the goals for the Eagles, who struggled to muster much offense. Salisbury won more ground balls (19–8) and draw controls (18-4) than UMW.

The Eagles (9–7) host Christopher Newport in another C2C clash at the Battleground Athletic Conference on Saturday at 4 p.m.