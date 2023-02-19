BASEBALL

UMW 14–5, Mount St. Mary’s 4–3: Ty Lowe had three hits and drove in four runs to help the Eagles sweep visiting Mount St. Mary’s (N.Y) in a doubleheader at Dickinson Stadium.

In the opener, the Eagles’ offense unloaded on the Mountaineers early and often, rolling to a 6–2 lead through the first three innings. Bobby Ayscue tripled, doubled, singled and scored four runs while Luke Guerzon, Ryan Schwarz and Andrew Gerhart each drove in two runs. Ryan Dudak (1–0) benefitted from the support as he won in relief with five innings of two-run ball.

In the nightcap, Jonathan Sed’s two-run double in the second inning gave the Eagles an early 2–0 lead. Singles by Ayscue, Guerzon and Schwarz bumped up UMW’s lead to 5–0 and the Eagles hung on from there. Gabe Delgado (1–0) limited the Mountaineers to three hits over five innings.

The Eagles (3–0) host Gettysburg College on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Game 1

Mt. St. Mary’s 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4 10 3

UMW 2 1 3 0 0 0 4 4 — 14 14 5

MIKE SCOTTO, Ryan Lockhart (3), Christopher Snyder (6), Michael Di Tullio (7), John Morehead (7), Michael DiGiovanni (8) and Robert Brust. Jackson Myers, RYAN DUDAK (4) and Andrew Gerhart.

Game 2

Mt. St. Mary’s 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 5 1

UMW 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 X — 5 9 1

BRIAN GREGORY, T.J. Gregory (5), John Morehead (7), Nick Torres (7), Luke Barone (8) and Adam Leone, Tyler Crocitto. GABE DELGADO, Jamie Kotula (6), Eric McDaniel (6), Ty Lowe (8) and MIke Dennis

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Cave Western Reserve 6, UMW 3: The 12th-ranked Eagles got singles victories from Amanda Hagino, Rebecca Stapleman and Emily Beckner, but the 14th-ranked Spartans prevailed in Lexington.

The Eagles (1–2) travel to Chapman University on Feb. 27.

MEN’S TENNIS

UMW 7, Stevens 2: The 18th-ranked Eagles got doubles and singles victories from Rishi Charan Shankar, Andrew Watson and Peter Leese in defeating Stevens Institute of Technology at the UMW Indoor Tennis Center.

The Eagles (3–1) also will face host Chapman University on Feb. 27.