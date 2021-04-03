UMW roundup: Eagles track athletes shine in meet with Shenandoah

Jean Woodrum won three individual events while Makaila Keys and Mason Woods claimed a pair each as the University of Mary Washington men’s and women’s track teams competed against visiting Shenandoah University on Saturday.

Woodrum triumphed in the shot put (10.85 meters), the discus (38.96 meters) and the hammer throw (40.42 meters) at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Keys won the 200 meters (26.61) and 400 (1:00.55) while Woods finished first in the shot put (13.41 meters) and the discus (38.26 meters). Thirteen other Eagles won individual events.

UMW will next compete at Christopher Newport University on Saturday.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Eagles received singles and doubles victories from Moses Hutchinson, Peter Leese, Nick Spera, Cole Tecce, Andrew Watson to blank Averett College 9–0 in Danville.

The Eagles (2–4) visit Washington & Lee University on Tuesday.