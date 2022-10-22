UMW roundup: Kirkland's goals lead Eagles over Captains in men's soccer

Men’s soccer: Josh Kirkland’s second goal of the game put the University of Mary Washington ahead of Christopher Newport and the Eagles made homecoming extra special for alumni with a 3–2 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.

All the scoring came in the first half. Julian Schmugge gave the Eagles a quick 1–0 lead a little over a minute into the game, thanks to assist from Carter Berg. Kirkland padded UMW’s advantage with another Berg pass 10 minutes later.

The Captains rallied, knotting up the game when former Massaponax standout Godfrey Abel scored in the 20th minute. Kirkland then drilled his conference-leading 15th goal of the season 5 minutes later off a pass from Nelsar Castillo.

Defenses dominated in the second half and the Eagles recorded their ninth win of the season.

The Captains outshot the Eagles 14-6 but UMW led in corner kicks, 9–6. Griffin Hemmendinger made nine saves in goal for the Eagles (9–3–2), who visit Salisbury University on Wednesday for another C2C clash.

Women’s soccer: The Eagles gave the top-ranked Captains a battle, but Corinne Kulik’s second-half goal was all visiting Chistopher Newport needed to hand the Eagles a 1–0 homecoming loss at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Captains led in shots (12–9) and corner kicks (5–2). Ally Holden had eight saves in goal for the Eagles (8–4–4), who next visit Catholic University on Wednesday.

Field hockey: Emma Bernard gave the Eagles an advantage for homecoming, scoring her 15th goal of the year on a rebound off a goalkeeper’s pad for a 1–0 UMW first-half lead. But 20th-ranked Lynchburg College rallied in the second half to earn a 3–1 victory. The Hornets dominated in shots on goal (32–4) and penalty corners (17–2).

Bailey McNabb had eight saves in goal for the Eagles, including a one-on-one save on a breakaway. Annie Grace Louthan had a strong defensive game for the Eagles (5–10), who next visit Dickinson College on Wednesday.

Volleyball: Jordan Lyons had 13 kills and Sarah Moore 10 to help stake UMW to a first-set edge, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles to overcome host Washington & Lee. The Generals ran off three straight set wins to post a 12–25, 25–16, 25–19, 25–12 match victory.

Lyons had 26 digs and Lauren Foley dished out 21 assists.

The Eagles (20–7) host Shenandoah and Marymount universities in a tri-match on Saturday, beginning at noon.