UMW roundup: Rissing's game-clincher in shootout lifts Eagles to NCAA men's soccer D-III quarterfinals

Men's soccer: Will Rissing hit the clinching goal in a shootout to lift the Eagles to a 2–2 (4–3 SO) victory over host Amherst College in the third round of the NCAA D-III tournament Saturday.

Josh Kirkland scored two goals, Abel Luwis and Diego Guzman had assists and Griffin Hemmendinger had eight saves in goal, including two key ones in the shootout.

The Eagles (12–4–2) will face either Bowdoin College or SUNY Oneota in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Women's basketball: Jordan Carpenter had 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Eagles to an 84–43 victory over Mary Baldwin College in the TowneBank Classic at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Molly Sharman scored 12 points, Keegan Schwab contributed 10 and Lexi Miller dished out five assist for the Eagles (4–0), who'll play Salem College on Sunday at 2 p.m.