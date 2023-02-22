Women's lacrosse

UMW 18, Randolph–Macon 8: Kayla Sarazin and Katie Blair scored four goals and made two assists each to pace the Eagles to a nonconference victory over the host Yellow Jackets in Ashland.

Maya Koebke had the hat trick with three goals along with three assists while Erin Steinberg, Clare Madden and Bridget Crowley each scored a pair of goals. Caityn Tripp made 13 saves in goal.

The Eagles outshot the Yellow Jackets, 26–21, and won the ground balls battle, 20–14. UMW (2–0) hosts Shenandoah University on Saturday at noon at the Battleground Athletic Complex.