 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Lynchburg at UMW basketball
0 comments

University of Lynchburg at UMW basketball

  • 0
University of Lynchburg at UMW basketball

Sydney Sherman (right) of UMW puts up a shot against Lynchburg’s Sarah Johnson during the Eagles’ season opener at UMW in Fredericksburg on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Mary Washington sophomore forward Sydney Sherman (4) puts up a shot against Lynchburg’s Sarah Johnson during the Eagles’ season opener Monday night. Sherman contributed seven points off the bench to the Eagles’ 66–57 victory. See game details on page B3.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert