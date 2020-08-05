UPDATE 5:26 P.M.: All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound will remain open this evening near Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County. Northbound lane closures and full traffic stops for removal of an overhead sign have been postponed to the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13 due to forecasted inclement weather.
ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound Interstate 95 is scheduled for complete closures overnight so crews can remove an overhead sign in Stafford County.
The full, intermittent closures will last up to 30 minutes in the area of U.S. 17, according to Virginia Department of Transportation. The full stops will happen between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.
Crews will begin preparing for the work by closing a single northbound lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
All lanes are scheduled to be re-opened at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The sign removal is connected to the Truslow Road overpass replacement, which is part of the express lanes extension. Crews started removing the sign last week, but needed more time to finish.
