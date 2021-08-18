US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to its second straight loss after a five-day winning streak.

The benchmark index fell 1.1 percent, its biggest decline since mid-July. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.

Only the index’s consumer discretionary sector, which includes a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending, rose as investors bid up shares in Lowe’s and other big retailers that reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Even so, the S&P remains within 80 points of its all-time high set on Monday.

The market didn’t react much initially to the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, which confirmed that central bank policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession.