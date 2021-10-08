VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 11-15, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County