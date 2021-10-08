VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 11-15, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 33 to mile marker 16. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed Oct. 11-17. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right should near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Madison County
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road). Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.