VHSL Class 4 all-state volleyball

VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 4
Player of the year: Alexis Keeter (Grafton). Coach of the year: Adrienne Patrick (James Wood).
FIRST TEAM
Alexis Keeter (Graf), Madison Koeller (Millbrook), Kennedy Spaid (JW), Brianna Ellis (King George), Alondra Miranda-Pagan (Graf), Brenna Crawford (Atlee), Devan Funke (E.C. Glass). L-Haley Gill (Dominion). DS-Alexis Curry (Hanover).
SECOND TEAM
Sofia Beard (Western Albemarle), Kennedy Seekford (Dom), Kaitlyn Demitz (Dom), Maya Van Wyngaart (Dom), Rebecca Heim (KG), Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG), Campbell Woods (Han), Natalie Rocco (WA). L-Amelia Tomlinson (WA). DS-Meredith Plunkett (ECG).