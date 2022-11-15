VHSL Class 4 volleyball semifinal: Veteran Grafton ends King George's best season

It was King George’s gym, all right, but a case could be made that the Foxes’ opponent for Tuesday’s Class 4 state semifinal was eminently more familiar with the setting.

The visiting Grafton Clippers are no strangers to the state volleyball tournament, having advanced to the finals in each of the past four seasons.

“I have two seniors that [will] have been in the state championship four times,” Clippers coach David Keeter explained.

King George, meanwhile, was savoring its first appearance and deepest postseason run on record. The disparity in experience on the big stage was laid bare as Grafton swept the Foxes 3-0 (16-25, 18-25, 15-25) in a little over an hour.

The Clippers (28-2) will advance to Saturday’s Class 4 state final at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Whenever the Foxes (27-3) would threaten to take the lead—and they managed to knot the second set at 14-14—Grafton responded in short order.

“Everybody’s going to come after us, because the target’s on our back,” Keeter said. “But what are you going to do between 15 and 25 (points)? That’s where we put our foot on the gas and take it to another level.”

As she has done throughout a prolific senior season, Brianna Ellis led King George’s offense, finishing with a team-high 15 kills. Mia Cintron added 15 aces, while Morgan Bellamer came up with 13 digs.

King George coach Jill Wine tried to prepare her team for a possible state run with a non-district schedule featuring several Class 5 and 6 opponents. But it was difficult to replicate a Clippers squad that dropped only two sets in its 28 victories.

“We haven’t seen anyone like them this season,” Wine said.

After the match, Wine shared a quiet moment behind the home bench with a team that claimed the first regional championship in program history. Some tears may have been shed in that huddle, but not by the Foxes’ coach.

“I can’t be sad, because we got so far,” she said.