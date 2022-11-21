 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL football regional playoff schedule

REGIONAL FINALS

REGION 6A

Western Branch (10–2) at Manchester (11–1)

REGION 6B

Patriot (11–1) at Freedom (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 6C

South County (11–1) at Fairfax (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 6D

Centreville (10–2) at James Madison (8–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 5A

Kempsville (11–1) at Green Run (12–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

Nansemond River (9–3) at Maury (9–1)

REGION 5C

L.C. Bird (9–3) at Highland Springs (12–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 5D

Mountain View (11–1) at Stone Bridge (11–1), Friday, 2 p.m.

REGION 4A

King’s Fork (10–2) at Warwick (11–1)

REGION 4B

King George (12–0) at Dinwiddie (12–0), Saturday, 1:30

REGION 4C

Loudoun County (12–0) vs. Kettle Run (11–0)

REGION 4D

Salem (10–2) at E.C. Glass (11–1)m Saturday, 5 p.m.

REGION 3A

Lake Taylor (11–1) at Phoebus (12–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 3B

Warren County (7–5) at Brentsville (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3C

Heritage (10–2) at Liberty Christian (11–1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Christiansburg (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2A

Poquoson (8–4) at King William (9–3), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2B

Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Strasburg (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2C

Appomattox County (9–3) at Glenvar (9–3), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

Ridgeview (11–1) at Graham (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1A

King & Queen (10–2) at Essex (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1B

Central–Lunenburg (11–0) at Riverheads (9–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Grayson County (10–2) at George Wythe (8–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1D

Grundy (7–4) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (9–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

