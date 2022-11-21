VHSL football regional playoff schedule

REGIONAL FINALS
REGION 6A
Western Branch (10–2) at Manchester (11–1)
REGION 6B
Patriot (11–1) at Freedom (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 6C
South County (11–1) at Fairfax (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 6D
Centreville (10–2) at James Madison (8–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5A
Kempsville (11–1) at Green Run (12–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
Nansemond River (9–3) at Maury (9–1)
People are also reading…
REGION 5C
L.C. Bird (9–3) at Highland Springs (12–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 5D
Mountain View (11–1) at Stone Bridge (11–1), Friday, 2 p.m.
REGION 4A
King’s Fork (10–2) at Warwick (11–1)
REGION 4B
King George (12–0) at Dinwiddie (12–0), Saturday, 1:30
REGION 4C
Loudoun County (12–0) vs. Kettle Run (11–0)
REGION 4D
Salem (10–2) at E.C. Glass (11–1)m Saturday, 5 p.m.
REGION 3A
Lake Taylor (11–1) at Phoebus (12–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3B
Warren County (7–5) at Brentsville (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3C
Heritage (10–2) at Liberty Christian (11–1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Christiansburg (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2A
Poquoson (8–4) at King William (9–3), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2B
Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Strasburg (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2C
Appomattox County (9–3) at Glenvar (9–3), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2D
Ridgeview (11–1) at Graham (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1A
King & Queen (10–2) at Essex (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1B
Central–Lunenburg (11–0) at Riverheads (9–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Grayson County (10–2) at George Wythe (8–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1D
Grundy (7–4) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (9–3), Saturday, 1 p.m.