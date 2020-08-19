Virginia brief

Senate puts off vote on eviction moratorium
RICHMOND—The Virginia Senate has put off a vote on legislation to block evictions until next year, a measure supporters say is a vital protection for renters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A Senate committee voted Wednesday to delay taking a vote on a measure to block evictions until next May after landlords expressed strong concerns about the bill.
Supporters said the economic distress caused by the virus requires the moratorium to keep people in their homes. The RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University estimates that as many as 262,000 households in Virginia are at risk of eviction and that 16 percent of renters did not pay July’s rent.
But landlords said any moratorium should be narrowly tailored to renters who can show a financial hardship directly related to the coronavirus.
—The Associated Press
