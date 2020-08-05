New handgun law leads to more than 1,000 denials
RICHMOND—More than 1,000 people have been denied the purchase of a firearm under a new law in Virginia that limits purchases to one handgun a month.
The Richmond Times–Dispatch reported Tuesday that 1,102 people were denied under the law last month. There were more 1,800 denials overall in the state for the month of July.
The high number of denials is partly attributed to confusion among gun dealers and customers about how the monthly restriction period is calculated. Many believed the law would not apply to purchases made the month before the law took effect on July 1.
Four TORNADOES SPURRED BY ISAIAS struck STATE
NORFOLK—At least four tornadoes touched down in and around the Hampton Roads area on Tuesday as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist in charge of National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Suffolk was hit by two tornadoes, one an EF–1 and the other an EF–0, the service said. An EF–1 hit James City County and a more powerful EF–2 struck Courtland.
Orrock said the weather service was scheduled to survey other counties Wednesday. will survey North Carolina, Northumberland County, Lancaster County, Gloucester County and York County on Wednesday.
The EF scale, or Enhanced Fujita scale, uses 28 damage indicators and the degree of damage to determine the rating, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.
There are five EF ratings for a tornado with each increase in number a more powerful tornado. The full scale can be found here.
Virginia House of Delegates to meet online and at VCU’s Siegel Center during special session
RICHMOND—A special session scheduled for later this month will see House lawmakers gather both online and in person to address the impact of COVID-19 and police reform.
Delegates will gather on Aug. 18 at VCU’s Stuart C. Siegel Center to kick off the special session, but might pivot online for portions of the gathering, which could last two weeks or longer, according to the office of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.
The special session will mark the second time in recent months that lawmakers gather outside the Capitol building for official legislative work due to the ongoing pandemic.
Randolph-Macon delays start of in-person classes
RICHMOND—Randolph-Macon College is the latest Virginia school to push back the start of in-person classes.
President Robert Lindgren announced Tuesday that classes will still start Aug. 24, but will be completely virtual until Sept. 7, citing COVID-19’s continued spread in Virginia. Other colleges in the state, including William & Mary, the University of Virginia and Virginia State University, have made similar changes in the past week.
The Ashland college will move students in over the course of four weekends, according to Lindgren’s announcement.
—Times–Dispatch
