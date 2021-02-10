Virginia briefs

Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers
RICHMOND—A nonprofit which preserves U.S. battlegrounds announced Wednesday that it has paid $260,000 to purchase land in Virginia where Black soldiers fought in the Civil War and were honored for their efforts.
American Battlefield Trust, based in Washington, D.C., said the money will help preserve New Market Heights, which is just outside of Richmond.
Completion of the latest project was made possible by donations made by trust members and private donors, as well as a matching grant awarded by the Commonwealth’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund, which is administered by the Department of Historic Resources, the news release said. The grants have helped protect 9,598 acres.
The battle on Sept. 29, 1864, was key to securing a Union position and eventually helped lead to the Confederate surrender of their capital. That day, 14 soldiers of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor, more than half the number of Black soldiers who were honored for their valor during the entire war.
Chase suing state GOP over its convention plans
RICHMOND--Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state Republican Party, asking a judge to declare as illegal the party’s plan for a convention to pick statewide candidates this year.
The lawsuit says an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people would attend a convention, which would violate an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting public gatherings to 10 people. At no point during the COVID-19 pandemic have public gatherings been allowed to exceed 250 people.
A majority of the Republican Party of Virginia’s State Central Committee, the party’s governing body, has consistently backed a convention. As yet, convention supporters have not convinced enough members who prefer a primary to support holding a convention as separate party-run drive-thru events around the state in order to pick nominees in a safe way.
Chase, a state senator from Chesterfield County, issued a statement that said the standoff means the State Central Committee members would end up picking the party’s statewide nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, which would disenfranchise Republican voters.
Rich Anderson, the state party chairman, said he could not comment on the lawsuit.
VMI cadets: 20% are in isolation or quarantine
LEXINGTON—The Virginia Military Institute has experienced a spike coronavirus in cases that has led more than 20 percent of its cadets to be in isolation or quarantine.
The Roanoke Times reports that the school reported having 131 cases on Tuesday, with 128 of those cases involving cadets.
That amounts to about 7.5 percent of the cadet population. An additional 235 cadets were quarantined because they had close contact with someone who tested positive.
“There are a lot of things on the table, but we’re hopeful that the measures that we took last week will start to have an impact and we’ll see a downward trend,” VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said.
Interim Superintedent Cedric Wins implemented measures last week to slow the virus's spread. Those measures included closing campus to visitors and suspending visitation between cadets in the barracks. There is also a 14-day quarantine for cadets who have close contact with someone who tested positive.
VMI leaders have not discussed sending cadets home.
“I think the folks at the department of health would advise us against that, sending them back into the community,” said Wyatt, the spokesman.