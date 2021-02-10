Virginia briefs

The lawsuit says an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people would attend a convention, which would violate an executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting public gatherings to 10 people. At no point during the COVID-19 pandemic have public gatherings been allowed to exceed 250 people.

A majority of the Republican Party of Virginia’s State Central Committee, the party’s governing body, has consistently backed a convention. As yet, convention supporters have not convinced enough members who prefer a primary to support holding a convention as separate party-run drive-thru events around the state in order to pick nominees in a safe way.

Chase, a state senator from Chesterfield County, issued a statement that said the standoff means the State Central Committee members would end up picking the party’s statewide nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, which would disenfranchise Republican voters.

Rich Anderson, the state party chairman, said he could not comment on the lawsuit.

VMI cadets: 20% are in isolation or quarantine

LEXINGTON—The Virginia Military Institute has experienced a spike coronavirus in cases that has led more than 20 percent of its cadets to be in isolation or quarantine.