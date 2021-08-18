Virginia briefs

RICHMOND COPS,
FIREFIGHTERS mad at VACCINE orderRICHMOND—The unions representing some Richmond firefighters and police officers are pushing back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
City employees must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1, but Wednesday is an initial deadline to submit documentation.
Keith Andes, president of the Richmond Firefighters Association, Local 995 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, asked the City Council for a “timeout,” saying members don’t have enough information and calling the vaccine an “experimental drug,” The Richmond Times–Dispatch reported. The group is asking members to abide by the requirement, Andes said Tuesday in an email.
The council president said she passed the matter on to Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration, which issued the mandate.
The Richmond Coalition of Police said Monday that it also supports pausing the mandate. The coalition opposes a lack of transparency about repercussions for officers who don’t get vaccinated, according to the coalition’s vice president, Police Pilot Carl Scott.
EX-COPS REJECT PLEAS IN CAPITOL RIOT CASE
Two former police officers from Virginia charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi didn’t say at a hearing Tuesday what concessions prosecutors offered Thomas “T.J” Robertson and Jacob Fracker in exchange for pleading guilty, The Roanoke Times reported.
Defense attorneys for the two men didn’t explain their reasons, but Fracker has told authorities that police let them into the Capitol.
Aloi hasn’t seen evidence of that, she said, but prosecutors are still sifting through footage.
A status hearing was set for Sept. 23.
Robertson and Fracker are charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, and two misdemeanors, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
Both men were fired shortly after their arrests.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Aloi said the government is considering additional charges.
—The Associated Press