Virginia briefs

TROOPERs HURT IN I–95 CHASE

WOODBRIDGE (AP)—Five Virginia state troopers were injured during a chase on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning, state police said.

Virginia State Police and Fairfax County police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta reported stolen in New York near the American Legion Bridge around 5 a.m, but it sped off at more than 100 mph, WTOP–FM reported. The car rammed a police car in Prince William County, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three state police vehicles. Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released, police said.

The car was found nearby in a restaurant parking lotalong Prince William Parkway, police said. Two people were arrested, but police said they’re still looking for two men who ran off.

