Virginia briefs

TROOPERs HURT IN I–95 CHASE

Virginia State Police and Fairfax County police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta reported stolen in New York near the American Legion Bridge around 5 a.m, but it sped off at more than 100 mph, WTOP–FM reported. The car rammed a police car in Prince William County, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three state police vehicles. Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released, police said.