Virginia briefs

GROUPS REQUEST BIDDiNG FOR LEE STATUE BE REOPENED
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Two unsuccessful bidders for the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protesters to Charlottesville have filed a letter protesting the city’s process to get rid of the statue, which ended last week in the acceptance of a proposal to melt it down and turn it into new art.
Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation, on behalf of the Ellenbrook Museum, filed the letter Tuesday, The Daily Progress reported. They say the bid process was “disastrously arbitrary” and that it resulted in a “capricious, illegal award.”
The Lee statue at the center of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally and another of Confederal Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were taken down on the same day in July. Charlottesville received six proposals from entities interested in taking one or both monuments, according to the newspaper.
Council members unanimously voted on Dec. 7 to give the Lee statue—which has been in storage since its removal—to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local Black history museum.
The protest letter argues that the city doesn’t have the authority to destroy a statue, either directly or indirectly. Main cites unsuccessful attempts in 2020 to amend the state code to allow localities to destroy or alter monuments. It remains unclear whether donating a statue to a group that plans to destroy or alter it violates the code.
The lawyer also claims that the city didn’t give proper notice of the resolution and that the council acted unlawfully due to the lack of a manager for the solicitation. The two foundations are asking Charlottesville to vacate the award and reopen the monument for bids.
TEEN CHARGED IN SHOOTING death
OF ANOTHER OUTSIDE SCHOOL
NEWPORT NEWS—Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old high school student following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a school in Newport News.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Demari Batten was arrested early Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and related counts. The teen who died was identified as Justice Dunham.
Police said that the teenagers attended a high school basketball game on Tuesday night. The teens exchanged “gestures” from opposite sides of the gym before an altercation in the parking lot.
The shooting occurred at Menchville High School, which is one of five high schools in the city. Dunham was a junior and standout football player at Woodside High School. Batten attends Warwick High School.
MUSEUM SHUTS DOWN WEBSItE AMID HACKING
RICHMOND—An information technology system security breach detected late last month prompted the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to shut down its website for a state investigation, the museum announced this week.
There’s no evidence that the breach is connected to the ransomware attack on Virginia legislative agencies’ IT systems, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Virginia State Police are investigating a ransomware attack on state legislative agencies, discovered late Sunday night.
There’s no evidence that personal or financial information was accessed or compromised, spokeswoman Jan Hatchette said. The museum said it hopes to restore the website by the end of the week.
N.C. FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN NORFOLK
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.—A North Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, has been arrested and taken into custody in Virginia, authorities said Thursday.
Elizabeth City police said Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk, Virginia, and taken to the the city’s jail, news outlets reported. A bond hearing for Etheridge is scheduled for Friday in Norfolk. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
Police said officers responding to a report of gunshots at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 found several people with gunshot wounds. Three people died from their wounds, and police identified them as Jaquan White, 18, of Elizabeth City; De‘Shay Berry, 39, of Manteo and Allura Pledger, 3, of Manteo. Police said Allura was Berry’s daughter.
Three others were wounded in the shooting, and charges are pending in those cases, according to police.
—The Associated Press