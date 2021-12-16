Virginia briefs

GROUPS REQUEST BIDDiNG FOR LEE STATUE BE REOPENED

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Two unsuccessful bidders for the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protesters to Charlottesville have filed a letter protesting the city’s process to get rid of the statue, which ended last week in the acceptance of a proposal to melt it down and turn it into new art.

Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation, on behalf of the Ellenbrook Museum, filed the letter Tuesday, The Daily Progress reported. They say the bid process was “disastrously arbitrary” and that it resulted in a “capricious, illegal award.”

The Lee statue at the center of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally and another of Confederal Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were taken down on the same day in July. Charlottesville received six proposals from entities interested in taking one or both monuments, according to the newspaper.

Council members unanimously voted on Dec. 7 to give the Lee statue—which has been in storage since its removal—to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local Black history museum.