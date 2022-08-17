Virginia briefs

CHESAPEAKE MAN CHARGED WITH VOTE INTERFERENCE

A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

He faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Lawmakers had gathered that day to count Electoral College results, which showed that President Joe Biden won the election.

LaMotta, 63, is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. But he stands out for the case already pending against him and another man in Philadelphia.

In November 2020, LaMotta and Joshua Macias drove to a Philadelphia convention center where votes were being counted for the presidential election, prosecutors have alleged. The men arrived in a Hummer adorned with a QAnon sticker and loaded with an AR-15-style rifle, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

QAnon centers on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump had waged a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

Prosecutors say Macias and LaMotta had planned a mass shooting as the election hung in the balance but were thwarted by an FBI tip about their travels. A trial for the men is scheduled for October. Charges include interfering with an election.

RICHMOND’S CASINO VOTE DELAYED AGAIN

RICHMOND—Richmond voters will not be weighing in again this fall on whether to approve a casino in the city.

At the request of city officials, a Richmond Circuit Court judge has signed an order to remove the casino referendum question from local ballots in this year’s election, the Richmond Times–Dispatch reported Wednesday. The move is the latest turn in a long-running debate over the nearly $600 million proposed project.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation to allow developers to build large casino resorts in Norfolk, Bristol, Portsmouth, Danville and Richmond in what supporters billed as a way to boost struggling economies.

Potential operators had to first clear a voter referendum. That happened in every city but Richmond, which rejected the initiative last year. Richmond officials mounted an effort to bring the issue back a second time, but officials in nearby Petersburg also began a push to change the gambling laws to let their city hold a referendum instead.

Richmond’s effort ran into resistance at the General Assembly, which in June passed a state budget that included a provision that said the capital city could not hold another casino referendum until 2023. The budget language also said a study on the potential impact of a casino in nearby Petersburg must be completed first.

aclu challenges admendment blocking inmates’ early release

RICHMOND—The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has filed a legal challenge to a last-minute amendment to the state budget that blocked the planned early release of hundreds of inmates this summer.

The change affected the state’s earned sentence credit program, which was expanded in 2020 to allow inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior. The budget amendment reined in who can qualify for the expanded credits.

The ACLU claims in a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of inmate Antoine Anderson that state prison officials wrongly interpreted the amendment. The petition demands that Anderson be released immediately.

Anderson, now 45, has spent the past 18 years in prison on federal drug charges, as well as charges of attempted escape, abduction and two counts of assault on a corrections officer during what he described as a riot at the Albemarle–Charlottesville jail, where he was being held in 2004, said Geri Greenspan, a staff attorney for the ACLU.

In March, Anderson was told by prison officials that he had earned enough good behavior time under the 2020 expanded credits law to be released in July. But less than two weeks before he was expecting to get out, he was told that the recent budget amendment proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and approved by the General Assembly made him ineligible for the early release date. Now, Anderson is expected to remain in prison until April 2024.

The budget amendment excluded Anderson and more than 500 other inmates with violent offenses from receiving the expanded credits, meaning they would have to serve more time and would not be released in July and August, as they expected.

During the legislative debate, Republicans, argued that offenders who were convicted of violent crimes shouldn’t get a shot at reducing their time behind bars.

The 2020 law, passed when Democrats were in full control of state government, created a system that allowed inmates with good behavior and participation in rehabilitation programs to earn expanded credits for up to 15 days per month to be taken off their sentences for nonviolent offenses. Before the law was approved, inmates could earn up to 4.5 days per month.