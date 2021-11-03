Virginia election briefs

Virginia Beach OKs
$568 million bond to fend off rising seas
VIRGINIA BEACH—Voters in Virginia Beach have approved one of the larger bonds in the U.S. to pay for infrastructure projects to guard against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes, suggesting that more Americans are finally willing to spend tax dollars to adapt to climate change.
Tuesday’s “yes” vote earned nearly 73 percent support in the coastal city of about 450,000 people, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The $568 million bond will fund anything from elevating roads to the closing a 100-acre city golf course to collect storm water. There are also plans for more water pumping stations to reduce flooding.
Property taxes are expected to rise by $115 to $171 a year for a home of median assessed value, city officials say.
The land in Virginia Beach is sinking and the seas are rising at an alarming rate. Since 1960, sea levels have risen by nearly a foot. And they’re likely to rise by 1.5 feet to 3 feet over the next half-century.DELEGATE-ELECTS
HAD ATTENDED
JAN. 6 RALLY
Three Virginia Republicans who won their state legislative races on Tuesday had attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
At least 13 candidates on Tuesday’s ballots for state or local offices were in Washington, D.C., for the rally promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, according to a list compiled by BuzzFeed News. None of them have been charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot or accused of entering the Capitol that day.
The three rally attendees who won their Virginia House races were incumbents Del. Dave LaRock and Del. John McGuire and Marie March, who won an open seat. The two losers in Virginia were Philip Hamilton and Maureen Brody. BuzzFeed News reported that Hamilton and Brody were at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
COUNTIES VOTE TO retain their CONFEDERATE MEMORIALS
NEWPORT NEWS—Middle Peninsula voters overwhelmingly want to keep their Confederate monuments, according to results of advisory referendums in Mathews and Middlesex counties.
Mathews voters rejected a proposal to relocate the county’s Soldier’s & Sailor’s Monument on its court green at the corner of Court and Church streets by 3,778, or 80 percent of ballots cast, to 939, or 20 percent.