Virginia election briefs

Three Virginia Republicans who won their state legislative races on Tuesday had attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

At least 13 candidates on Tuesday’s ballots for state or local offices were in Washington, D.C., for the rally promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, according to a list compiled by BuzzFeed News. None of them have been charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot or accused of entering the Capitol that day.

The three rally attendees who won their Virginia House races were incumbents Del. Dave LaRock and Del. John McGuire and Marie March, who won an open seat. The two losers in Virginia were Philip Hamilton and Maureen Brody. BuzzFeed News reported that Hamilton and Brody were at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

COUNTIES VOTE TO retain their CONFEDERATE MEMORIALS

NEWPORT NEWS—Middle Peninsula voters overwhelmingly want to keep their Confederate monuments, according to results of advisory referendums in Mathews and Middlesex counties.