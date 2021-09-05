Virginia football team opens season with commanding 43-0 win over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE—A packed student section and a lively marching band greeted Virginia football players as they took the field Saturday night, a stark contrast from last fall.
The 42,982 fans at Scott Stadium roared when quarterback Brennan Armstrong hit Demick Starling for a 65-yard touchdown, and they groaned when the Cavaliers missed open receivers and had a kickoff return touchdown called back for holding.
U.Va. improved as the game Saturday’s game went on and left an energized Scott Stadium with a 43–0 win over William & Mary.
The defense dominated the overmatched Tribe, who played without projected starting quarterback Hollis Mathis due to injury, posting their first shutout since a 28–0 win over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl.
It’s the team’s first regular-season shutout since a 49–0 win over VMI in 2013.
It was the atmosphere rather than the on-field result that felt like Saturday’s main event.
Fans tailgated before kickoff and a few hundred students rushed to their seats immediately as gates opened, eager for their first taste of a Virginia home football game since 2019.
Plenty of folks stayed glued to their seats during halftime, savoring a live performance from the Cavalier Marching Band.
Saturday felt relatively normal, although the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically altered college sports in 2020 isn’t yet over.
Once settled into the game, Virginia fans saw their team slowly find an offensive rhythm against a mediocre FCS foe.
After scoring just three first-quarter points on the first field goal of Justin Duenkel’s career, the Cavaliers scored two second-quarter touchdowns.
A pair of Dontayvion Wicks receptions totaling 53 yards moved U.Va. to the William & Mary 2-yard line. Armstrong punched the ball into the end zone on the next play, giving U.Va. a 10–0 lead with nine minutes left until halftime.
Armstrong and company marched 75 yards in nine plays on their next position, taking a 17–0 lead into the locker room. The scoring drive ended on a five-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry, who now has nine career receptions at U.Va. Five of the eight have gone for touchdowns.
The offensive rhythm grew as the game progressed with Armstrong hitting Starling for a 65-yard touchdown throw midway through the third quarter. The drive, which put Virginia up 24–0, began after Nick Grant blocked a field goal kept the Tribe off the scoreboard.
Defensively, the Cavaliers were stout all night.
Junior linebacker Nick Jackson and senior safety Joey Blount shined. Both players swarmed to the ball Saturday, seeking out contact and combining for 20 tackles. William & Mary missed a pair of field goals, but only mustered 183 total yards.
A field goal, snap through the end zone for a safety, and another Armstrong touchdown run increased the team’s lead to 36–0 early in the fourth quarter. Ronnie Walker Jr. added a nine-yard touchdown run to punctuate a 91-yard scoring drive, putting Virginia up 43–0 halfway through the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers ended the night with 545 yards, with Armstrong accounting for 336 of them through the air. He ended the game with four total touchdowns. A slow offensive start turned into a complete showing.
Virginia’s performance wasn’t the most noteworthy home showing in recent memory and it came against an inferior opponent, but fans hardly seemed to care.
For the first time in nearly two years, thousands of fans sat in Scott Stadium screaming wildly as the Cavaliers secured a season-opening win.