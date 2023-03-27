CHARLOTTESVILLE – Kadin Shedrick leaves Virginia without winning an NCAA tournament game. Isaac Traudt is leaving without ever even playing in one.

Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 redshirt junior center, and Traudt, a 6-10 freshman forward who redshirted this season, both entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

They join fifth-year senior Francisco Caffaro, who entered the portal last week.

Shedrick walked off the court in tears following UVa’s last-second loss to Furman in the first round of the NCAA tournament earlier this month, then said in the locker room afterward that he had not made any decisions yet about his future.

“I’m going to take whatever time I get to try to get over this, and then figure things out,” Shedrick said that day in Orlando, Fla. “I think it’s just important I feel what just happened, that pain, and all that.”

Shedrick, who did not play in the final two regular season games, enjoyed a post-season resurgence. After playing more in the ACC tournament following the season-ending injury to Ben Vander Plas, Shedrick scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the Furman loss.

In that same locker room, Traudt, considered one of the program’s best shooters and a key piece to next year’s team, talked about how watching the narrow loss from the bench would prepare him for future NCAA tournaments.

At the time, he gave no indication those future games would come in another uniform.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I realized that nothing means more to me than home,” the Nebraska native wrote in a social media post announcing his decision. “So, I am officially entering the transfer portal to pursue an opportunity closer to my loved ones.”

Traudt’s family’s home in Grand Island, Neb., is 30 minutes north of Creighton, which played in the Elite Eight this weekend.

Traudt and fellow freshman Leon Bond III redshirted this season. Shedrick redshirted in the 2019-20 season, then played in 76 games over the next three years, averaging six points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The program’s top rim protector, he blocked 114 shots in his career.

He showed flashes of potential, but never developed into a consistent low-post presence on either end of the floor. If he is going to do that in his senior season, it likely will be with another team.

On Monday, he posted a collection of photos on his Instagram account with a simple caption: "Thank you Virginia," the words followed by a heart emoji.

Now, Virginia will navigate the offseason in dire need of low post players from the portal. Plus, the Cavaliers still do not know the future plans of guard Reece Beekman, who could potentially jump to the NBA, and guard Armaan Franklin, who could follow Caffaro, Shedrick and Traudt into the portal.

Virginia's other true forwards, Vander Plas and Jayden Gardner, were both seniors this season, leaving the Cavaliers exceedingly thin in the post.