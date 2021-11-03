Virginia officials detail pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan

Virginia saw a five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations with the advent of the delta variant, Avula said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Virginia has had nearly 1,000 children hospitalized with 10 deaths in that group, he said.

“There is still a clear benefit to keeping our kids safe,” the doctor said. “Vaccinating 5-to-11-year-olds will limit the overall degree of spread that we’ll see.”

Avula said in order to get kids to take the vaccines, parents should reassure their children through pediatricians who they trust as well as pharmacists. The doctor said he is getting a sense from some parents that they want their children to get the vaccine, in some instances because they want to keep them in school and out of quarantine.

For those reluctant to get the vaccine, Avula said, his department will have to keep an eye on where the resistance is occurring.

“We’ll have to monitor what the uptick is as we’ve done over the past year, identify those specific communities where we’re seeing a low uptickand really lean into both our marketing and our messaging, but also leveraging our voices on the ground that have credibility in those communitie,” he said.