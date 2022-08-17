Virginia performers take on Grateful Dead for Dead Air concert fundraiser

The Grateful Dead were known for creating long hypnotic performances that inspired the jam band movement. So it is ironic that next Friday’s performance at The National in Richmond will feature 25 performers doing one song by The Dead in quick succession. The show known as “Dead Air III” is a fundraiser for Charlottesville community radio station WNRN. Station manager Mark Keefe said the event is not intended to recreate the Grateful Dead’s sound, but to get different artists’ own take.

“We don’t need a Dead cover band; what we’re looking for is folks to interpret the Dead’s tunes in their own style,” said Keefe. “I wanted to get different genres of music represented as much as possible. I wanted to get as many different people as possible too, male and female. It’s difficult to find a 50/50 split on male and female artists or trying to get every culture and race represented. It’s not an easy task when you’re talking about local music. We’ve done our best.”

As the name implies, this is the third Dead Air show. The first was held in January 2019 in Charlottesville at the Paramount theater, the second was November 2019 at the Academy Center in Lynchburg. All these shows have showcased Virginia artists, as WNRN has relay stations in Charlottesville, Richmond, Lynchburg and Ashland. The station refers to these as “Commonwealth” artists.

“By saying Commonwealth it’s all-encompassing of bands in our area,” said Keefe. “A lot of them we have played for years. We’re friends with many of them. We have done a lot of shows promoting their new releases and they’re all great people. We went through our list and found bands that play out a lot and have their act together and just started contacting them. The original email was kind of bizarre. I said I have an idea and I want you to participate and no one said no.”

One act playing Dead Air for the first time is Prabir, a Richmond-based artist who normally plays edgy, jangly pop. While his sound may not directly evoke The Dead, one of the goals of the show is to feature artists who can stretch outside their normal comfort zone.

“I’ve appreciated the Dead from afar mainly, but I super appreciate their impact on their fans and clearly have left a huge legacy for millions of people to enjoy,” said Prabir. “I super respect their art has connected with so many people over so many generations. They’re great; not my go-to, but I super appreciate they have such a strong and genuine connection with their fans even after all these years.”

Another unusual artist in this year’s lineup is Kenneka Cook. The Richmond singer combines her jazz background with folk, rock and hip-hop influences in her highly original music. She was one of the acts to play at the first Dead Air concert in 2019.

“I learned about The Grateful Dead through this,” said Cook. “I had never really listened to the Grateful Dead before Dead Air. I sang background for Keller Williams at Lockn’ and he does some Dead.”

Keefe came up with the concept for the fast-paced multi-artist tribute show when he was a student at Xavier University in Cincinnati working at its college radio station. That event was called “Who Cares?” and featured 24 local bands each doing a cover by The Who. Despite the potential logistical nightmare of getting that many bands on and off the stage in one show, it went surprisingly smoothly and Keefe repeated the formula at the next station where he worked in Reno, Nevada. When it came time to try it at WNRN, the music of the Grateful Dead seemed like the logical choice.

“This station has a Grateful Dead show on Saturday mornings that is a massive success,” said Keefe. “It’s very well listened to and has a rabid following. It just sort of made sense.”

Besides raising money for WNRN, Dead Air also gives time to other non-profit organizations during the show to publicize their efforts.

“I want to do something that gives an outreach portion of it to community organizations that don’t have the platform that we have as a broadcast radio station,” said Keefe. “So we mix in non-profits because we have time to kill in between the bands while they get off the stage and get the next one on.”

All the performing artists are donating their time to the show without pay. It’s a rare chance for them to get to see one another outside of their busy touring and performance schedules.

“It’s really fast-paced, but it works,” said Cook. “The people that work behind the scenes are really good at making it just run smoothly. It’s really fun to be backstage seeing what the other acts are doing, to see how they interpret the song of their choice.”