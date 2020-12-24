Virginia ready for battle of contrasting styles against No. 1 Gonzaga

Shedrick, Justin McKoy and Huff give the Cavaliers depth and talent in the frontcourt. Bennett needs the group to improve on the glass, as the team allowed 18 offensive rebounds in its first three games. The Cavaliers allowed 24 offensive rebounds in their last two contests, including 14 to William & Mary in their first game in 17 days after a COVID-19 pause.

“I think you’re going to have to be better in every area, not saying we were poor, but that’s just the reality of that,” Bennett said of facing Gonzaga. “I look at that 14 offensive rebounds, you have to have a level of urgency like you haven’t had this year in terms of being back and set and then getting the shooters and everything.”

U.Va.’s talent can compete with Gonzaga, but the Cavaliers need a more complete team performance against the Bulldogs to pick up a major victory.

Games against San Francisco and Kent State showed the Cavaliers can look mediocre when they aren’t engaged and operating efficiently on both ends of the floor. The team’s other three games—blowout wins over Towson, Saint Francis and William & Mary—showed the Cavaliers can look special when they’re clicking.