Virginia Tech’s offense hits magic number in win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG—Virginia Tech’s offense isn’t messing around this season.

The Hokies put up a season-high 350 rushing yards in a 40–14 win over Boston College on Saturday night. It was the third time in four games the team has reached the 300-yard mark, a feat the Hokies hadn’t accomplished against a Power 5 opponent since 2010.

“We’re not sitting there looking at the scoreboard, how many yards do we have? But I mean, when we do a little sideline huddle and we look over there, like all right, 288, let’s go run, let’s get our 300,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman said with a smile. “That’s kind of our goal. And we’ve hit that every game except for one, but we were pretty close to that.”

The success came on Saturday without starting right tackle Luke Tenuta in the lineup for the second straight week. Silas Dzansi started in Tenuta’s place with starting right guard Doug Nester also getting reps at the spot. Bryan Hudson played at right guard when Nester played tackle.

Tech was on such a roll in the fourth quarter that coach Justin Fuente didn’t want to take his starters off the field with a 19 point lead in the final five minutes. The Hokies ran for eight first downs in the quarter with 104 yards on a game-high 9.5 yards per carry.