Virus briefs

masks mandates continue to get mixed reception across nation
Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the American public grows ever wearier of pandemic-related restrictions.
Much of the debate centers around the nation’s schools, some of which have closed due to infection-related staffing issues. In a variety of places, mask mandates are being lifted or voted down.
The changes come as the federal government assesses the supply of medical-grade respirator face coverings, such as N95 or KN95 masks. During a briefing Wednesday, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said officials were “strongly considering options to make more high-quality masks available to all Americans,” noting the government has a stockpile of more than 750 million N95 masks.
The best mask “is the one that you will wear and the one you can keep on all day long, that you can tolerate in public indoor settings,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school district of Wyoming’s capital city, Cheyenne, voted to end a mask mandate for students and teacher.
The University of Missouri’s governing board on Tuesday rejected the university system president’s request to temporarily require masks on campus.
Other jurisdictions are making the move on their own toward more stalwart masking policies. A new indoor mask mandate takes effect Wednesday in New Orleans ahead of the Mardi Gras season. The University of Arizona announced it would require a medical-grade mask in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.
In Utah, as lawmakers prepared to begin meeting for the year, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox exempted the Capitol and other state facilities from a municipal mask mandate.
EUROPE’S TAKE ON MASKING requirements also is varying
ROME—To mask or not to mask is a question Italy settled early in the COVID-19 outbreak with a vigorous “yes.” Now the onetime epicenter of the pandemic in Europe hopes even stricter mask rules will help it beat the latest infection surge.
Other countries are taking similar action as the more transmissible—yet, apparently, less virulent—omicron variant spreads through the continent.
Spain reinstated its outdoor mask rule on Christmas Eve. In France, the outdoor mask mandate was partially reinstated in December in many cities, including Paris. Portugal brought masks back at the end of November, after having largely dropped the requirement when it hit its goal of vaccinating 86 percent of the population.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced last week that people must wear FFP2 masks outdoors if they can’t keep at least 6 feet apart.
Greece has restored its outdoor mask mandate. This week, the Dutch government’s outbreak management team recommended a mask mandate for people over age 13 in busy public indoor areas
In Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has focused on vaccination, masks have never been required outdoors.
