VRE ridership well below pre-pandemic levels

The pandemic continues to be unkind to the Virginia Railway Express commuter system as ridership still lags, with no improvement on the horizon.

“We expect to report significant ridership and revenue impacts related to the pandemic throughout the remainder of FY 2022,” VRE’s CEO Rich Dalton wrote in his Nov. 19 report for the Operations Board meeting.

Daily average rider trips in October were 2,949, according to VRE’s data. In October 2020 that average stood at 1,399. The average daily rider trips in February 2020 (pre pandemic) were 18,692.

According to the CEO report, VRE revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year is $2.2 million below budget, down 48 percent. Federal COVID-19 funding has helped ease VRE’s revenue shortfall.

VRE continues to operate and make progress on projects, including the downtown train station. According to the CEO report, the rehab project is in its final design phase.

Work on the project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.