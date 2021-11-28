VRE ridership well below pre-pandemic levels

The pandemic continues to be unkind to the Virginia Railway Express commuter system as ridership still lags, with no improvement on the horizon.
“We expect to report significant ridership and revenue impacts related to the pandemic throughout the remainder of FY 2022,” VRE’s CEO Rich Dalton wrote in his Nov. 19 report for the Operations Board meeting.
Daily average rider trips in October were 2,949, according to VRE’s data. In October 2020 that average stood at 1,399. The average daily rider trips in February 2020 (pre pandemic) were 18,692.
According to the CEO report, VRE revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year is $2.2 million below budget, down 48 percent. Federal COVID-19 funding has helped ease VRE’s revenue shortfall.
VRE continues to operate and make progress on projects, including the downtown train station. According to the CEO report, the rehab project is in its final design phase.
Work on the project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.
The project calls for rehab work on the station’s original platforms. That work will result in longer platforms. An additional stair tower also will be added. The project also calls for concrete repairs to the bridges over Charles, Princess Anne, Caroline and Sophia streets.
VDOT prepped for winter
With temperatures dropping, it’s only a matter of time before snow falls, too.
The Virginia Department of Transportation handles the road clearing (with its crews and contractors) on county roads. This winter, VDOT has a $211 million budget.
VDOT has more than 2,500 workers on tap who will use 10,800 trucks, loaders, motor graders and other equipment to clear toads this winter, according to a news release.
VDOT also has loaded up more than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and abrasives along with 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.
When snow reaches two inches deep, VDOT activates its online snowplow-tracking map, which tracks progress of road clearing in real time.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436