Wanted man arrested after barricading himself in Spotsy home

A man wanted on charges in Northern Virginia was apprehended in Spotsylvania early Wednesday following a five-hour standoff at a county residence, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies went to the 11000 block of Newbury Court about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to assist Arlington County police officers, who had tracked the suspect to Spotsylvania. While the home was under surveillance, Arlington police saw the suspect injuring a dog associated with the home.

As officers attempted to take the man into custody, the suspect barricaded himself in the home. The Spotsylvania SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams spent the next five hours trying to talk the man into surrendering before finally going inside. The suspect was found in the attic hiding under insulation.

Nigere Dominic Willingham, 38, of Arlington is charged in Spotsylvania with obstructing justice. Skebo said animal cruelty charges are pending, and the dog was taken to a local animal hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

Willingham was already wanted in Arlington and Alexandria on charges that include multiple counts of strangulation and assault and battery.