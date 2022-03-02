Warbird Showcase to fly 12 cities in six states

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based in Culpeper and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation announced its tour schedule for the 2022 Warbird Showcase.

World War II aircraft will be flying at 12 cities in six states this year as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them.

A Capital Wing Meet-and-Greet will launch the aviation events Saturday, April 23, at Culpeper Regional Airport. As always, rides in the warbirds will be available to the public.

Mother’s Day weekend May 7–8 at Warrenton Airport will see the début of “Women and Girls Can Fly!” featuring three women pilots. One flies the B-25 and is a retired Southwest Airlines captain who flew Boeing 737s. Another female member flies the Fairchild F24 and a Falcon 7X jet in her day job. The third woman is a student pilot flying a Piper TriPacer.

A WWII Weekend will be held June 3–5 in Reading, Pa., at which riders in the TBM Avenger will be flying exactly 80 years to the day of the Battle of Midway where the planes were heavily involved.

An Independence Day celebration July 3 at the airport in Martinsburg, W. Va., will enjoy fly-bys of the TBM Avenger and Stearman bi-plane as well as fireworks at night.

Other cities on the 2022 Warbirds Tour are Cumberland, Md.; Ashland/Richmond; Frederick, Md.; Manteo, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Hagerstown, Md.; Leesburg; and Georgetown, Del.

At each event, the public can be a passenger in these historic flyers, including a meticulously restored 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, 1945 North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tailed bomber Panchito, a 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel and a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.

“Warbird rides allow the public to sit in the exact same seats as did those of another generation 80 years ago. Many riders are overcome with emotion if their grandfathers or fathers flew in these same type warbirds.”

For more information, contact 443/458-8926; capitalwingwarbirdrides.org; CapitalWingRides@gmail.com or Webmaster@DelawareAviationMuseum.org.Warbird rides with these nonprofit historic flying groups are priced to fit every budget and can be purchased on site, if available.