Warbirds at Culpeper July 3 and 4

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based in Culpeper, is bringing its WWII Warbird Showcase to its home base at the Culpeper Regional Airport on July 3–4. Warbird rides will be available in five vintage WWII aircraft; rides can be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. There will be several military aircraft on display and a WWII army encampment with living historians. Lunch will be available from the Order Up! food truck. There will free parking, but donations to Capital Wing would be appreciated.