Washington briefs;

FORMER TRUMP ASSISTANT SEEKS CHARGES DROPPED

NEW YORK—Lawyers for Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, are asking a judge to throw out tax fraud charges against him, arguing New York prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president.

In court papers filed Tuesday, Weisselberg’s lawyer said the Trump Organization’s CFO is “collateral damage” in a “singular crusade” by Democratic prosecutors to have him implicate and help put the Republican ex-president behind bars.

Weisselberg was arrested last July on charges he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition. He has pled not guilty.

REPORT: BIDEN Narrows field ON high court CANDIDATES

WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House reiterated Tuesday that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has not made a decision on whom to nominate. But the president has interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger, according to a person familiar with the matter. A second person familiar said Biden had interviewed at least two candidates for the post. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal process.

Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court by the end of the month to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. It was not clear whether any additional candidates have been interviewed.

U.S. DEEPENS SANCTIONS ON HOUTHI REBELS

WASHINGTON—The United States added to sanctions Wednesday against what it said were members of an illicit financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, responding to the Iran-backed group’s recent escalation of drone and missile attacks on its oil-rich Gulf neighbors .

The penalties from the Treasury Department appeared to fall short of the tougher measures that the Saudis and Emiratis, strategic partners of the U.S., sought from the Biden administration.

U.S. officials have been in talks with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the crisis in Ukraine worsens high petroleum prices and a supply shortfall globally.

President Joe Biden said last month that the nation was considering redesignating the Houthis and Houthi leaders as terrorists, a step that typically carries harsh U.S. government penalties for those doing business with them.

—The Associated Press