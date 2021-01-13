Washington briefs

Ocasio–Cortez feared for life in Capitol siege
NEW YORK—New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez said she and other elected officials “narrowly escaped death” last week when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, noting that she had additional concerns her own colleagues would put her at risk.
In an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night, the Democrat said she personally had an encounter, the details of which she said she couldn’t disclose due to security concerns, “where I thought I was going to die.”
She said there was “a sense that something was wrong from the inside” and that she remained fearful even after she was taken to a secure location with other elected officials.
Ocasio–Cortez, who is Hispanic, noted that her fears were heightened because there were white supremacists and other extremists taking part in the mostly white mob.
Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. elites
O’FALLON, Mo.—Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.”
Hawley’s column appeared in the Southeast Missourian, a daily newspaper in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol following the president’s rally.
In the column, Hawley questions why Democrats are praised for objecting presidential election losses in 2000, 2004 and 2016 while Republicans are now being called “insurrectionists.”
“Sadly, much of the media and many members of the Washington establishment want to deceive Americans into thinking those who raised concerns incited violence, simply by voicing the concern. ... [That] allegation itself is corrosive and dangerous.”
Census bureau gets pressured for a report
U.S. Census Bureau statisticians are under significant pressure from Trump political appointees to figure out who in the U.S. is in the country illegally, and they’re worried that any such report they produce in the waning days of the Trump administration will be inaccurate, according to the bureau’s watchdog agency.
Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham has set a Friday deadline for bureau statisticians to provide him a technical report on the effort, whistleblowers told the Office of Inspector General.
—The Associated Press