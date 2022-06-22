Washington briefs

EX-LAWMAKER GETS 3 MONThS for JAN. 6 RIOT

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison.

Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.”

“I will forever bear the reminder that I made a crucial mistake. I’ve let down myself, I’ve let down my community and most importantly I’ve let down my family,” Evans told the judge.

The Republican from Prichard, West Virginia, was sworn in as a member of the state’s House of Delegates just weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and left more than 100 police officers injured. Evans was arrested two days after the riot and promptly resigned a month before the start of the legislative session, so he never served a day in the legislature.

Prosecutors had sought the three months behind bars, describing Evans as a leader in the riot who escalated the chaos at the Capitol by enthusiastically egging on the rioters around him.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth told Evans said time behind bars was necessary to reflect the seriousness of Evans’ actions and help prevent something like the riot from ever happening again.

“I can’t just give you probation in a case like this. It doesn’t reflect the feelings of the community. It doesn’t reflect the feelings of the country about what happened that day,” Lamberth said.

SCOTT TAKES ISSUE WITH TEXAS GOP’s new PLATFORM

WASHINGTON—Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the GOP’s Senate elections committee, on Wednesday criticized the Texas Republican Party’s new platform for not being “inclusive” when it described homosexuality as “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

Scott spoke to reporters at a breakfast just days after GOP delegates in the country’s largest red state approved the new platform, which also falsely labels President Joe Biden an “acting” commander-in-chief and says that Texas “retains the right to secede from the United States.”

“My experience is, you know, the Republican Party is inclusive. And so I don’t—I wouldn’t have supported that, what they did,” Scott said when pressed on the homophobic language, which he said was not inclusive. He also reiterated that he accepts Biden’s election.

The platform, which falsely claims that Biden “was not legitimately elected,” underscores how far Texas Republicans have moved to the right and how deeply former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have become ingrained in the party.

—The Associated Press