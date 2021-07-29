Washington briefs

The effort by the hard-right House Freedom Caucus faces uncertain prospects. House Republican leaders have exhibited little interest in acting quickly against the two mavericks, which could fuel a fight that would distract from the party’s preferred focus on issues such as inflation, crime and immigration.

The move is the latest example of turmoil over the GOP’s message and image, even as Trump’s shadow continues to loom large over the party.

Banishing Cheney, R–Wyo., and Kinzinger, R–Ill., from the House Republican organization, called the GOP conference, would threaten an end to their committee assignments. It would also deny them other normally routine privileges such as attending closed-door Republican strategy meetings.

Harris: U.S. alone can’t stop causes for migration

SAN DIEGO—Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that efforts to address root causes of migration from three Central American countries won’t produce immediate results as she unveiled a broad strategy that expands on principles the Biden administration previously outlined.