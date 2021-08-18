Washington briefs

U.S. MOVES TO CUT BACKLOG OF ASYLUM CASES
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed changing how asylum claims are handled, aiming to reduce a huge backlog of cases from the U.S.–Mexico border that has left people waiting years to find out whether they will be allowed to stay in America.
Under the proposal, routine asylum cases no longer would automatically be referred to the overwhelmed immigration court system managed by the Justice Department but would be overseen by asylum officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Homeland Security Department.
Advocates for the change see it as a way to help those with legitimate claims for protection while allowing officials to more quickly deal with people who do not qualify for asylum or are taking advantage of the long delay to stay in the United States.
“Individuals who are eligible will receive relief more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be expeditiously removed,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.
The proposal must go through a public comment period before it can be adopted as a new policy.
Immigration courts have an all-time high backlog of about 1.3 million cases.
BIDEN INVITES NEW ISRAELI leader TO WASHINGTON
TEL AVIV, Israel—President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Washington next week to discuss Iran as well as Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians, the White House said Wednesday.
The long-expected visit with Israel’s new prime minister will take place Aug. 26 amid tensions with the Islamic Republic and Israel’s fragile truce with militant Hamas rulers in Gaza following an 11-day war in May.
The meeting will “underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” according to the statement from presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki. The leaders, she said, “will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran.”
Bennett, meanwhile, described the upcoming meeting as important. His office said Bennett and Biden “will discuss a series of diplomatic, economic and security issues, especially the Iranian nuclear program.”
The Israeli leader made no mention of the cease-fire efforts with Hamas—even as an Egyptian mediator was in the country—or pledges by the U.S. and Israel to bolster Hamas’ rival, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
cyberattack hit census bureau
U.S. Census Bureau computer servers were exploited last year during a cybersecurity attack, but it didn’t involve the 2020 census, and hackers’ attempts to keep access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.
The attack took place in January 2020 on the bureau’s remote access servers.
According to the Office of Inspector General, the Census Bureau missed opportunities to limit its vulnerability to the attack and didn’t discover and report the attack in a timely manner. The statistical agency also failed to keep sufficient system logs, which hindered the investigation, and was using operating system no longer supported by the vendor, the watchdog report said.
The bureau’s firewalls stopped the attacker’s attempts to maintain access to the system through a backdoor, but unauthorized changes were still made, including the creation of user accounts, the report said.
In a written response, acting Census Bureau director Ron Jarmin reiterated that none of the systems used for the 2020 census were compromised, nor was the nation’s once-a-decade head count affected in any way.
BIDEN’S approval RATING Falls BELOW 50 PERCENT
President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped below 50 percent this week for the first time during his presidency.
The decline coincides with the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban two weeks ahead of Biden’s imposed deadline to have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and with a continued surge in COVID-19 cases as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the country.
But Biden’s approval rating is still higher than his average disapproval rating and remains higher than—or around the same as—recent former presidents during the same point in their terms, according to data from poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight.
Biden’s average approval rating dipped below 50 percent, to 49.9 percent, for the first time during his presidency on Monday, polling averages from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics show.
—The Associated Press
—Tribune Newspapers