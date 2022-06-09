Washington briefs

Justice dept. OPENs PROBE OF LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

BATON ROUGE, La.—The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The federal “pattern-or-practice” probe announced Thursday followed an Associated Press investigation that found Greene’s arrest was among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. Dozens of current and former troopers said the beatings were countenanced by a culture of impunity, nepotism and, in some cases, outright racism.

The federal probe, the first such action against a statewide law enforcement agency in more than two decades, comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe. Despite lengthy, ongoing federal and state investigations into a death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash, no one has yet been charged.

U.S.–PALESTINIAN CONTACT to GET RE-ESTABLISHED

JERUSALEM—The Biden administration is restoring a line of communication for the Palestinians that had been cancelled by former President Donald Trump.

The move, announced Thursday ahead of a possible visit by President Joe Biden to Israel and the occupied West Bank, means Palestinians will deal directly with the State Department in Washington rather than go through the U.S. Embassy in Israel first. Reflecting the change, the former Palestinian Affairs Unit changed its name Thursday to the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs.

The decision falls short of the Palestinian demand that the United States reopen its Jerusalem consulate, which for years functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians.

BIDEN shows OPTIMISTIm IN stop ON ‘KIMMEL’ SHOW

LOS ANGELES—There weren’t a lot of laughs, but President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office.

The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration on Wednesday about the intractable problems in Washington, and he advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.”

Biden demurred, saying the country is still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but he insisted he’s “never been more optimistic in my life.”

Kimmel swiftly interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!”

Biden said he was pinning his hopes on young people, the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.”

“This generation is going to change everything,” Biden said. “We just have to make sure we don’t give up.”

In Los Angeles for this week’s Summit of the Americas, Biden taped the program Wednesday afternoon. Biden’s only previous late-night appearance as president was in December, when he spoke remotely with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

—The Associated Press