Washington briefs

CORONAVIRUS BILL STALLS OVER immigration flap

WASHINGTON—A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government’s COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate and seemed all but certainly sidetracked for weeks, victim of a campaign-season fight over the incendiary issue of immigration.

There was abundant finger-pointing Wednesday but no signs the two parties were near resolving their stalemate over a bipartisan pandemic bill that President Joe Biden and top Democrats wanted Congress to approve this week. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., prioritizing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the COVID-19 bill seemed sure to slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.

A day earlier, the GOP blocked the Senate from even beginning debate on the bill, which would increase funding for COVID-19 treatments, vaccines and testing. Republicans were demanding that Democrats allow a vote on an amendment preserving immigration curbs imposed by President Donald Trump that the Biden administration is slated to end on May 23.

PELOSI found to have COVID-19

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. The fully vaccinated legislator had tested negative earlier in the week but will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, he said.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill, which was abruptly called off. Pelosi also postponed a planned congressional delegation trip to Asia she was scheduled to lead.

PANEL angry FEDS WON’T release RECORDS TRUMP TOOK TO FLORIDA

WASHINGTON—A congressional oversight committee on Thursday said the Justice Department is “obstructing” its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records by preventing the release of information from the National Archives.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing the Justice Department of impeding the panel’s expanded investigation into the 15 boxes of White House records that Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The Archives in February revealed it had found classified material in the boxes and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D–N.Y., the chairwoman of the panel, said while the committee is not looking to interfere with the department’s ongoing investigation, lawmakers have not received any explanation as to why the department is preventing the archivist from providing information about the contents of the boxes.

FORMER OFFICER TESTIFIES AGAINST ANOTHER IN TRIAL OVER JAN. 6 RIOT

WASHINGTON—A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer testified on Thursday that he had hoped the mob could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that day.

Former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker, a key witness for federal prosecutors at the trial of former colleague Thomas Robertson, said he initially believed that he was merely trespassing when he entered the Capitol building.

However, Fracker ultimately pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired with Robertson to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Fracker agreed to cooperate with federal authorities in their case against Robertson, whose jury trial started Tuesday.

Fracker said he and Robertson both believed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump. One of Robertson’s attorneys, Mark Rollins, asked Fracker if he believes he did anything worse than trespassing on Jan. 6.

“Sitting here today, yes. At the time, no,” Fracker replied.

Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ closing arguments on Friday before they begin deliberating.

