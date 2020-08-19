Washington briefs

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq
WASHINGTON—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group.
Pompeo said the United States will help Iraq regain and maintain security, despite President Donald Trump’s oft-stated desire to eliminate the American troop presence there. Pompeo spoke a day before a White House meeting between Trump and Iraq’s prime minister, Mustafa al–Kadhimi.
U.S. TO DEMAND U.N. TO SANCTION IRAN UNITED NATIONS—After a resounding defeat in the U.N. Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver—a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump administration and may set off a credibility crisis for the United Nations.
The sanctions had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump withdrew from two years ago. But last week the U.S. lost its long-shot bid to indefinitely extend an international arms embargo on Iran and has now moved to a new diplomatic line of attack.
—The Associated Press
