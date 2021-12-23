Washington briefs

WASHINGTON—The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots.

The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as a result of the omicron variant, brought the total number of Marines booted out of the service for vaccine refusal to 169.

“The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission,” the Marine Corps said in a statement, even as the percentage of those at least partially vaccinated remained at 95 percent, the same as last week.

The Marine Corps has been the most aggressive in discharging troops who refuse the vaccine. And it also has denied all religious requests for vaccine exemptions that have been processed. As of Thursday, 3,080 of the 3,192 requests received—or more than 96 percent—have been processed and rejected.

The Marine vaccination rate is the lowest among the military services. The Army, Navy and Air Force all have nearly or more than 98 percent who have gotten at least one shot.