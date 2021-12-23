Washington briefs

SOME IMMIGRANT kids REUNITED WITH PARENTS, DHS ANNOUNCES
WASHINGTON—A Biden administration effort to reunite children and parents who were separated under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy has made increasing progress as it nears the end of its first year.
The Department of Homeland Security planned Thursday to announce that 100 children, mostly from Central America, are back with their families and about 350 more reunifications are in process after it adopted measures to enhance the program.
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to reunite families that were separated under the Trump administration’s widely condemned practice of forcibly separating families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration.
Michelle Brané, executive director of the administration’s Family Reunification Task Force, said officials believe there are still about 1,150 children whose whereabouts have not been confirmed. The total fluctuates as some cases are resolved with new information and new ones emerge, including some who have reached out through the new web portal.
MORE MARINES DISCHARGED OVER VACCINE REFUSAL
WASHINGTON—The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots.
The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as a result of the omicron variant, brought the total number of Marines booted out of the service for vaccine refusal to 169.
“The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission,” the Marine Corps said in a statement, even as the percentage of those at least partially vaccinated remained at 95 percent, the same as last week.
The Marine Corps has been the most aggressive in discharging troops who refuse the vaccine. And it also has denied all religious requests for vaccine exemptions that have been processed. As of Thursday, 3,080 of the 3,192 requests received—or more than 96 percent—have been processed and rejected.
The Marine vaccination rate is the lowest among the military services. The Army, Navy and Air Force all have nearly or more than 98 percent who have gotten at least one shot.
WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS TESTING POSITIVE FOR VIRUS
WASHINGTON—The coronavirus is sweeping through official Washington, with staffers for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recently testing positive for the virus as a growing number of federal officials continue to disclose their own breakthrough cases.
Harris, who flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a week of vacation, came in close contact on Tuesday with a staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus the next morning. The vice president, who has been vaccinated and received a booster shot, tested negative twice on Wednesday and will be retested on Friday.
Symone Sanders, Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson, said in a statement Wednesday that the staffer, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, had tested negative on Tuesday, Monday and every day last week.
Biden, 79, has also had close contact in recent days with a staffer who had tested positive. The half-hour of close contact occurred aboard Air Force One on Friday, the day Biden delivered a commencement address in South Carolina and then flew to Wilmington, Deleware, for the weekend.
—The Associated Press
—The Los Angeles Times