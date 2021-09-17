Washington Football Team report card

Quarterback A- A late interception was Taylor Heinicke's only blemish, but he bounced back to lead the winning drive.

Running backs B+ J.D. McKissic played an enhanced role, catching five passes to complement Antonio Gibson.

Receivers B+ Terry McLaurin continues to be the standout, but Ricky Seals-Jones made his first catch count.

Offensive line B Heinicke was sacked just once in 46 pass attempts and the offense rolled up 423 yards.

Defensive line B- Jonathan Allen had two first-half sacks, but the pressure seemed to evaporate after halftime.

Linebackers C Daniel Jones ran wild and often had receivers open in the second level of the defense.

Secondary C- Kendall Fuller's sack was a big play on a night when the Giants always seemed to be open.

Special teams B+ Dustin Hopkins made the most of his second chance after missing on his first attempt.

Coaching B- Scott Turner's plan was creative, but Jack Del Rio's defense has a lot of work to do.

-Steve DeShazo