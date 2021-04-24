"We need each other" - Walk for Hope forges connections in addiction fight

“So people can connect,” McAuliffe said. “I was feeling so down because five members (of Team Sharing) died this year. I was so upset. Coming here makes me realize that support is not gone.”

Baldwin is a nurse whose son Phillip died at age 23 in the “Florida shuffle,” she described of his passing away in a motel room after getting booted from rehab. The fatal overdose is the subject of litigation, she said. Phillip was clean six months, Baldwin said.

“He got put in a hotel room with his girlfriend and died,” she said, stressing the need for sober friends. “They only knew each other. There was nobody.”

Attending Walk for Hope lets moms and dads like her know their feelings are valid and normal, Baldwin said: “We need each other,” she said. “Other people can’t understand it. They were good kids. He was my middle child, my funniest, our jokester, my lovable child. We can’t understand it—inside he was depressed. He was hurting.”

Looking through her son’s medical records recently, “I was bawling,” she added, until she got together with McAuliffe and others who know her pain. “It’s the only way to get through it.”

The pandemic has worsened substance abuse in America, the nurse said.